Srettha’s ‘meet the people’ TV show set to kick off on May 11

Similar programmes were held by some of his predecessors, including former prime ministers Thaksin Shinawatra and Yingluck Shinawatra.

During his tenure, Thaksin held “PM Thaksin Meets the People”, while Yingluck’s programme was dubbed “Yingluck’s Government Meets the People”.

Srettha said on Friday that the new “Prime Minister Meets the People” show will premiere next Saturday (May 11) on NBT TV station, MCOT radio stations, social media and other online outlets.

The premier said that this monthly programme, the name of which is yet to be confirmed, will allow him to have a “casual chat” with the public about his government’s projects and their progress. Srettha said the show will also feature his occasional trips to the provinces to meet local residents and officials.

