Srettha eyes single window to ease import-export businesses by Sept 1

After the meeting, Thongthong told reporters that the premier wanted to know about the progress of the earlier project and reform of the import-export procedure.

Thongthong said he was developing a so-called National Single Window (NSW) through which both import and export data can be processed, which will speed up the customs clearance of goods.

He said the premier wants the NSW system to be ready by September 1 and fully functional by October 1.

Thongthong said Srettha will call a meeting with the committee in charge of reforming the law for business operations next week. This panel comprises representatives of the Agriculture, Industry and Public Health ministries as well as the Public Sector Development Commission.

He said the meeting would discuss the speeding up of legal reform and the setting up of a new online system linking up all ministries concerned within the next two to three months.