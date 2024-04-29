Srettha chooses new foreign minister after Parnpree’s shock resignation

Parnpree quit on Sunday after he was stripped of his dual position as deputy prime minister in Srettha’s Cabinet reshuffle.

The prime minister apologised to his fellow Pheu Thai Party member Parnpree and thanked him for his contribution since the coalition government took office last August.

He said the two had known each other for 10 years and have been close friends.

"I want to focus on the good relationships we've had over the past 7-8 months. Parnpree has been beneficial to the nation since he assumed his position. I believe the new minister who will replace him will continue this legacy,” said Srettha.