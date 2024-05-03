Pheu Thai candidates to vie for PAO president’s post in 9 provinces

The incumbent PAO presidents, whose duties include supervising the provincial administration, will complete their term on December 20. The election for a new batch of presidents must be held in 45 days, or by February 3, 2025, at the latest.

“Pheu Thai prioritises expanding administrative power to the communities, and empowering locals with manpower and resources,” Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong said on Friday. He was speaking at an event held at the party’s headquarters in Bangkok to introduce the candidates.

“We are confident these nine candidates will work efficiently with the locals, as they are familiar with their respective areas and know-how to fix the problems at the root cause,” he said.

The nine candidates and their respective provinces are:

Anusorn Wongwan – Lamphun

Tuangrat Loh-Sunthorn – Lampang

Anuwat Wongwat – Phrae

Anuchit Hongsadee – Nakhon Phanom

Pholphat Jarassathian – Maha Sarakham

Wichian Somwong – Yasothon

Sarawut Phetphanomporn – Udon Thani

Manoon Phumprasert – Sukhothai

Akkara Prompow – Phayao

It should be noted that Akkara is the younger brother of Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow and was born in Phayao province.