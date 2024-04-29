Pheu Thai keen on making amends to departing foreign minister

Sorawong Thienthong said on Monday that he has not yet spoken to Parnpree after he resigned from his foreign minister’s post on Sunday, but would invite him for a talk later.

Parnpree announced his resignation on Sunday, shortly after the new Cabinet list was published in the Royal Gazette. In his resignation, Parnpree strongly hinted that he was dissatisfied with his removal from the deputy prime minister’s post.

Sorawong, however, said he believes Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had spoken to the ministers who were being removed before announcing the new Cabinet list.