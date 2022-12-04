Thai rice exports rise 33%, closer to 7.5-million-tonne target for 2022
Thailand’s rice exports in the first 10 months of the year rose by 33%, a recent report from the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) shows.
According to TREA, Thailand exported 6.20 million tonnes of rice during the period, up 33% from 4.66 million tonnes in the same period last year.
Rice exports generated US$3.17 billion (110.21 billion baht) during the period, up 32% compared to $2.63 billion (91.33 billion baht) in the same period last year.
“TREA expects Thailand's rice exports to reach this year's target of 7.50 million tonnes thanks to rising demand during Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year,” deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Traisaranakul said on Sunday.
She added that the demand for rice in Iraq, South Africa, the US, China, Benin, Japan, Senegal, Angola, Yemen, the Philippines, Mozambique, Hong Kong and Canada continues rising.
“The prime minister is pleased that the trend of rice exports is positive,” she said, adding that the price of Thai rice is rising thanks to the government’s price-guarantee scheme.
She added that the Department of Internal Trade recently approved price-difference compensation for rice harvested between November 26 and December 2. “Farmers will be paid by December 8 [Thursday],” she said.
Related stories: