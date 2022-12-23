Rice Department will upgrade machinery to boost seed production

The main hurdles to increased production are lack of funds and infrastructure, he said, explaining that rice research centres are inefficient because their machinery and tools are broken or are so old that they are no longer compatible with new technology.

The department will increase manufacturing capacity at 16 rice research centres nationwide, Natthakit said.

It will invest 1.256 billion baht for 31 machines to increase the production of breeding and foundation seeds, which will ensure it meets demand for seeds and also improve food security, Natthakit said.