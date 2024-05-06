Govt mulls transfer of debt from 1997 financial crisis to BOT

A news report reveals that the government is laying out guidelines for managing the central bank in an attempt to promote government policies.

This partly relates to some of the public debt stemming from the financial crisis of 1997, which is currently accounted for in the Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF).

As of April 2024, the remaining debt balances in the FIDF 1 and FIDF 3 accounts amounted to 590.869 billion baht, down from January 2012, when they stood at 1.13 trillion baht.

Even though the government is placing this debt under the responsibility of the BOT, it has stipulated that the BOT would contribute to the FIDF by collecting a fee, known as the FIDF fee, from commercial banks at a rate of 0.46% annually. This fund would serve to compensate for this debt instead of allocating budget expenditures, which have previously amounted to 50 billion to 60 billion baht annually over the past decade.