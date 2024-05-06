IMF boss stresses independence is key to long-term economic stability

The challenges are particularly when it comes to prematurely cutting interest rates. Political interference, she noted, is growing and could affect banks’ decision-making and personnel appointments.

Georgieva emphasised the importance of central banks’ independence by reminding readers how their aggressive monetary easing had helped avoid a global financial meltdown and hastened recovery during the pandemic.

With the focus on restoring price stability, central banks have since tightened monetary policy albeit with different timelines. The responses have independently helped keep inflation expectations anchored regardless of increasing prices. Emerging markets were the leaders in tightening early and forcefully enhanced credibility, she added

This fresh success against inflation is the opposite of what was done in the 1970s when central banks were pressured to lower interest rates, which resulted in high inflation and was ruinous for those living on fixed incomes, who saw their incomes and savings crumble. During that time, central banks did not have clear mandates to prioritise price stability or clear laws protecting their autonomy.

Success in reducing inflation came in the mid-1980s after central banks received political support to aggressively fight inflation.