Srettha denies pressuring BOT but acknowledges interest rate concerns

After Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn on Friday said the Bank of Thailand (BOT) is an impediment to economic development, and garnered criticism from many quarters, Srettha on Sunday said she has been engaging with the public, and it cannot be denied that the issue of high interest rates is a significant concern that troubles the public. Therefore, it is considered a reflection of public opinion.
Srettha said he understands the independence of the BOT and strives to work together with the national bank. However, if there are demands, he will voice them and engage in dialogue, especially on the matter of whether interest rates should be reduced.
Nevertheless, he believes that the BOT may have reasons not to reduce them. Therefore, he will proceed to work within the government, including addressing indebtedness to loan sharks and negotiating with commercial banks, which have already reduced interest rates.
"I will continue to listen to these various issues because whether it's civil servants, financial institutions, politicians, MPs, or party executives, everyone serves for the benefit of the people.
“As for methods of problem-solving, they may differ, and everyone has the right to criticise and comment. However, let's stick to the principle of serving the people and use the public's concerns as a guide for problem-solving," Srettha said.
Regarding the expression of his vision on May 3, which led the opposition to perceive that the government was trying to pressure the governor of the central bank to align with its policies, Srettha insisted that he has done so. It was merely a reflection of the people's desires regarding problem-solving.
The prime minister acknowledged that he is concerned about criticisms potentially leading to a rift between the government and the BOT, because he doesn't want any conflicts to arise.
As for the opportunity to meet with the governor of the BOT, he said Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput has requested to communicate through the State Enterprise Policy Office. However, the prime minister himself will seek ways to engage in dialogue with governor Sethaput.
He also said the government is striving to work with all organisations to improve relations and avoid conflicts that may agitate the public.