Srettha denies pressuring BOT but acknowledges interest rate concerns

After Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn on Friday said the Bank of Thailand (BOT) is an impediment to economic development, and garnered criticism from many quarters, Srettha on Sunday said she has been engaging with the public, and it cannot be denied that the issue of high interest rates is a significant concern that troubles the public. Therefore, it is considered a reflection of public opinion.

Srettha said he understands the independence of the BOT and strives to work together with the national bank. However, if there are demands, he will voice them and engage in dialogue, especially on the matter of whether interest rates should be reduced.

Nevertheless, he believes that the BOT may have reasons not to reduce them. Therefore, he will proceed to work within the government, including addressing indebtedness to loan sharks and negotiating with commercial banks, which have already reduced interest rates.