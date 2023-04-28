Thailand begins first-ever export of eggs to Malaysia

The initial phase of the deal is effective from now until May 30, department chief Somchuan Ratanamungklanon said.

Four Thai companies have already expressed interest in exporting eggs to Malaysia, Somchuan said.

Malaysia is suffering from an acute egg shortage due to rising production costs and a shortage of animal feed due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It has been importing eggs from India and Sri Lanka since November last year.

Malaysians consume an average of 968 million eggs every month, according to reports in Malaysian media.

Thailand can produce 43 million eggs per day, 1.5 million of which are destined for export.

Malaysia’s decision to import eggs from Thailand followed Taiwan’s decision last month to block poultry exports due to an outbreak of avian flu in the region.

The Department of Livestock Development expects Malaysia to extend the egg-importing deal until the end of the year.

Somchuan said the exports of eggs to Malaysia will not affect domestic supply because there is a balance between production and consumption in Thailand.