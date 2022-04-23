Wed, April 27, 2022

Egg price hiked as cost-of-living crisis bites in Thailand

Farms in several provinces hiked the price of eggs from 3.4 baht to 3.5 baht per egg on Friday, making a carton of 30 eggs 3 baht more expensive and adding to the cost-of-living crisis.

Farmer cooperatives in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Suphanburi, Chiang Mai and Lamphun told the Association of Hen Egg Farmers that production costs had jumped from 2.94 baht to 3.2 baht per egg in the past month due to the rising price of animal feed.

However, association president Manote Chuthabthim said the actual price of eggs at the farm gate will vary depending on negotiations and relationship with buyers.

“For example, regular customers could be granted a cheaper price of 3.4 baht per egg,” he explained.

He also urged immediate government action to relieve shortages of raw materials for animal feed that are hitting animal farmers and feed manufacturers.

“We have asked the Commerce Ministry to reduce the import tariff on corn, wheat and soybean for animal feed, but the ministry has so far not proposed this measure to Cabinet.”

Last Saturday (April 16), the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand announced the price of live pigs at farms had risen from last week’s 92-96 baht to 96-98 baht per kilo. Meanwhile, wholesale and retail pork prices were set at 150-156 baht and 190-196 baht per kilo, respectively, rising from 147-153 baht and 182-192 baht.

The rising price of animal feed has pushed the cost of pig raising to nearly 98 baht per kilo, the association said.

The price hikes stem from the ongoing war in Ukraine, a major producer of raw materials for animal feed.

Published : April 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

