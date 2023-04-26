Egged on by ‘Madam Dear’, Democrats vow action on economic inequality
Watanya Bunnag used a hard-boiled egg to symbolise the hardship faced by poor Thais, as the Democrat Party’s chief of political innovations vowed to tackle economic inequality on Tuesday.
During an election debate titled “#TheStandardDebate” hosted by The Standard news outlet in Bangkok, Watanya caught attendees’ attention when she took to the stage holding a hard-boiled egg in her hand.
She said eggs are popular among low-income earners as a cheap, affordable meal that can get them through to the next paycheque.
“People eat hard-boiled eggs because they have no other choice, highlighting the problem of economic disparity that has been rooted deep in Thai society for years,” she said.
“Sadly, the idea of eating hard-boiled eggs to save money has been twisted into something positive, signifying that those in power view economic disparity as a normal phenomenon in Thai society,” said Watanya, aka “Madam Dear”.
She was referring to a recent debate among Thai netizens regarding cartoons of children eating hard-boiled eggs with rice and fish sauce in a Thai-language textbook for grade 5 students.
The description alongside the cartoon said the humble meal reflected a sufficiency lifestyle in which the value of life is found in happiness, not material goods.
Watanya said the Democrats aim to tackle economic inequality at its roots if they win power in the May 14 general election.
“We believe that it is the government’s duty to ensure that underprivileged people have the chance to improve their lives to the same level as others,” she said.
During the debate, Watanya also addressed the true definitions of “nation” and “patriotism”. Since the nation is an accumulation of diverse races, religions, cultures, social status and political ideology, patriotism cannot be monopolised by a specific group, she said.
“One cannot brand those who have different political ideas as ‘unpatriotic’ or ‘nation haters’ and chase them out of the country, as Thailand belongs to all Thais.”
That comment was met with thunderous applause from hundreds of attendees at the Royal Paragon Mall in Siam Paragon shopping complex.