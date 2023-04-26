Egged on by ‘Madam Dear’, Democrats vow action on economic inequality

During an election debate titled “#TheStandardDebate” hosted by The Standard news outlet in Bangkok, Watanya caught attendees’ attention when she took to the stage holding a hard-boiled egg in her hand.

She said eggs are popular among low-income earners as a cheap, affordable meal that can get them through to the next paycheque.

“People eat hard-boiled eggs because they have no other choice, highlighting the problem of economic disparity that has been rooted deep in Thai society for years,” she said.

“Sadly, the idea of eating hard-boiled eggs to save money has been twisted into something positive, signifying that those in power view economic disparity as a normal phenomenon in Thai society,” said Watanya, aka “Madam Dear”.

She was referring to a recent debate among Thai netizens regarding cartoons of children eating hard-boiled eggs with rice and fish sauce in a Thai-language textbook for grade 5 students.

The description alongside the cartoon said the humble meal reflected a sufficiency lifestyle in which the value of life is found in happiness, not material goods.