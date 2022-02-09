‘Madam Dear’ slams 7 Bhumjaithai ministers for no-show protest

“It is time for the government to choose whether to extend the concession or find a new operator for the Green Line through bidding,” she wrote.

“A good leader must dare to make a hard decision so the country can move forward, instead of sweeping the problems under the rug,” she added.

The Cabinet on Tuesday asked the Interior Ministry to reconsider its plan to extend the concession with Skytrain operator Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) for 30 more years after seven Bhumjaithai ministers staged the no-show protest.

The seven ministers are Bhumjaithai leader, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan, Deputy Interior Minister Songsak Thongsri, Deputy Transport Minister Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol, Deputy Education Minister Kanokwan Wilawan and Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Mananya Thaiset.