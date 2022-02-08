In victory for Bhumjaithai, Cabinet defers decision on Skytrain concession

A source said the Cabinet simply acknowledged the results of the negotiations between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the operator Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC) over the BTS Skytrain electric train.

The Cabinet asked the Interior Ministry, which supervises the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) — the owner of the project — to take back its proposal and review it by taking into account suggestions from the Bhumjaithai, Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai said.

The Interior Ministry had sought the Cabinet’s approval to extend the concession by 30 years from 2029 to 2059 in exchange for the BTSC committing to fix the maximum fare at Bt65.