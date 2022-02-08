‘Miffed’ Bhumjaithai ministers skip weekly Cabinet meeting

There has been speculation that Bhumjaithai, which controls the Transport Ministry, is opposed to the Interior Ministry’s plan to seek Cabinet approval for extending the green line electric train, or Skytrain, concession of operator Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC).

Sources said that since the extension before the end of the contract was strongly criticised by the public, Bhumjaithai did not want to be seen as a party to the decision.

The current Skytrain concession is due to expire in 2029, but the Interior Ministry wants to extend it to 2059 if BTSC commits to freeze the maximum fare at Bt65. The Skytrain project is owned by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, which is supervised by the Interior Ministry.