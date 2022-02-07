BTSC may get another 40-year concession to operate BTS Green Line

In September last year, BTSC filed a lawsuit against Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) suing the city for 12 billion baht it is owed for operating the Green Line extension and another 20 billion baht it is owed for the train operating system.

The suit was filed after BMA reportedly failed to pay the debt within the April deadline.

“The Interior Ministry said the BMA-BTSC dispute has been resolved to an extent and therefore we believe it is a suitable time to propose an extension of the contract,” Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Monday.