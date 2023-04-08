Vote for candidates that can’t be bought: ‘Madam Dear’

Watanya, who heads the party’s working group on political innovation, also said the Democrat Party has proven during its 77 years of existence that it has no financiers who can direct it from behind the scenes.

“We only have people and their faith that we can lean on,” she said.

Thailand’s oldest political party turned 77 on April 6.

While addressing the party’s supporters at the rally, Watanya also blamed the past 17 years of political conflicts for Thailand’s slow development in terms of democracy and infrastructure.

“Thai politics has been mired in a vicious cycle of conflicts that slows down our democratic development,” she said.

Meanwhile, eligible voters who wish to register for advance or absentee voting can do so online, through the mobile application Smart Vote, until this Sunday.

The official app, developed by the Election Commission, is available for both iOS and Android smartphones.

Those who fail to register on time will have to cast their ballots on Election Day in the constituency where they are registered as a resident.

Online registration is open round-the-clock via the Smart Vote app, without having to submit any documents.

To check if your registration went through, please visit this website of the Department of Provincial Administration https://stat.bora.dopa.go.th/Election/enqelection/#/.