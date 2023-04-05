Corruption is spreading like cancer in Thailand, Democrats warn

The Democrats also released 10 steps to fight corruption at the forum:

1. Make the fight against corruption an urgent national priority.

2. Promote good governance and avoid conflicts of interest.

3. Encourage citizens and the media to participate in oversight of the public and private sectors.

4. Promote education about corruption, instill the value of "growing up without cheating", and increase public knowledge of the dangers of corruption.

5. Encourage the use of digital technology to combat corruption and promote the sharing of data in the private and public sectors to combat corruption.

6. Disclose official information, particularly about government auctions and procurement at the national, provincial, and municipal levels.

7. Reform the bureaucracy, politics and justice system to make them more transparent, develop an approval system to ensure transparency in government spending, and cut red tape.

8. Repeal laws that encourage corruption.

9. Increase the severity of criminal penalties for government officials who commit fraud and seize their property in serious cases.

10. Call for international cooperation to combat all forms of transnational corruption under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.