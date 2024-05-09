Energy Ministry pitches return of fuel tax collection

Deputy PM and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said on Wednesday that setting the fuel tax ceiling was formerly the responsibility of the Oil Fuel Fund, but was later handed to the Finance Ministry after a law amendment in 2019 to allow the fund to finance the government’s fuel subsidy programme.

“The system used to be in balance, with the Finance Ministry collecting the fuel tax and the fund setting the tax ceiling,” he said. “But now the Finance Ministry is controlling everything, resulting in the fund being overwhelmingly in deficit.”

Pirapan pointed out that the problem cannot be solved by asking the Finance Ministry to adjust the excise tax ceiling. Instead, the responsibility for collecting fuel tax should be entirely shifted to the Energy Ministry, since fuel is an energy product, he said.