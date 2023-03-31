Democrats fielding high-calibre candidates, Jurin says in pep talk to election contenders

While presiding over a religious ceremony at the party’s headquarters, Jurin told the 100 party-list Democrat candidates in attendance that they should help “erase all the ill will and lead the Democrats to success” in the upcoming national vote.

He said the party was ready to contest the election in terms of personnel and policy platforms. “We have a strong political stance, experience, achievements and integrity. Those are what our country is longing for.”

Jurin, a deputy prime minister and commerce minister in the outgoing government, is expected to lead 33 Democrat candidates set to contest in Bangkok to register their candidacy on Monday (April 3) and the 100 party-list candidates on Tuesday (April 4).