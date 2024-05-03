A trip around Vietnam in eight coffees

It’s basic, it’s mildly sweet and it’s a fun drink to pick up on your way anywhere.

Coconut coffee

I don’t really like coconut, so I don’t know what I was thinking ordering coconut coffee. I think my initial instinct had something to do with coconut milk as a dairy substitute, but as I mentioned earlier, it turned out that there were no substitutes necessary.

The two coconut coffees I had were very different — the second was garnished with little coconut bits that made it grittier. The added texture was very nice.

Overall, not just something for coconut lovers — even fans of a coconut existence would like it.

Salt coffee

I ordered this completely prepared to dislike it — why would I, a connoisseur of sweet icy drinks want a salty drink? — but it was actually really interesting. The salt added an interesting element to the coffee that I’ve never experienced before.

It wasn’t a sweet drink but it was a fun one. It also didn’t taste like seawater — which is what I was concerned about.

Mocha coffee

This iced mocha coffee was my least favourite, perhaps because of how basic it was. It tasted chocolatey and like something you could get in Karachi.

Egg coffee

When I Googled food in Vietnam, one of the things at the top of everyone’s lists was egg coffee.

Apologies for a truly terrible picture of a truly delightful drink

A note on egg coffee or cà phê trứng in Vietnam — it was invented out of necessity in 1946 by Nguyen Van Giang due to a milk shortage created by the French war. Giang, who worked at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, whisked an egg into the coffee and created one of Hanoi’s most popular treats. It seems the hot version of this coffee is more popular because most places I went to in Hanoi weren’t offering iced egg coffee.

I loved that even their egg coffee had a history. Visiting Vietnam meant learning a lot about its war and the ingenuity of the Vietnamese people, so is it any surprise that that ingenuity extended to their food as well?

But while I appreciated the history, I was quite hesitant to try it. I’ll be the first to acknowledge how gross this coffee sounds — raw egg in your coffee? Absolutely not.

But when you think about it, raw egg can be used in a lot of different ways when it comes to dessert, like meringue. With that in mind, I tried egg coffee and let me tell you, it is SWEET. The foamy cream is incredibly sweet and sits atop a layer of pretty bitter coffee. You have to mix it well otherwise you’re getting the worst of both worlds.

Honestly, this was my favourite coffee. It has even inspired me to try making iced egg coffee in Karachi. There was something about the sweet drink that was so fun — it was like a dessert! And it didn’t have an eggy smell or taste, which is what I was afraid of.

For the sake of this article, I’ll pretend that I actually ordered hot egg coffee and my order wasn’t just lost in translation. I think the iced version of this drink was far superior, but then again, I’m biased.

The moral of this story — go to Vietnam and try their coffee.

Siham Basir

Dawn

Asia News Network