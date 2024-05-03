Senate election will not be free and fair, warns veteran politician

In the so-called intra-group election, candidates will vote among the same group to select the top five. These five will then proceed to the next step, where they vote for candidates from other groups. This process is repeated at the district, provincial and national levels, resulting in 10 candidates being chosen from 20 groups, who will then proceed to the Senate.

Sudarat, however, pointed out that this approach allows political groups to have their own candidates vie for votes and use their influence to canvas support for their candidates.

Also, she said, the public will lose trust in independent agencies if their members are not appointed fairly.

“They [the new senators] might be worse than those chosen by the junta,” the politician reiterated.

In a move to oppose this system, some civil groups have taken to the streets urging people to join the race for the Senate. Among the campaigners is Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, founder of the Progressive Movement and former leader of the now-dissolved Future Forward Party.

Thanathorn said on Tuesday that the process would have been more transparent if more people could participate in the election.

The Election Commission, however, warned that candidates for the senatorial election cannot campaign, beg for votes or engage in vote exchange deals.

The term of the current Senate ends on May 11.