Myanmar stops youth going abroad for work

The Myanmar military on Wednesday suspended the issuance of permits to work overseas for citizens eligible for conscription.

The ban came into effect on May 1, local outlet Myanmar Now reported.

Minister for Labour Employment and Social Security U Aye Myint said in an interview to Radio Free Asia Burmese on Thursday that the order to ban citizens from working abroad was a temporary move.

Myanmar’s military government enforced a law in the beginning of February empowering the military to summon men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 to serve in the military for at least two years, in an attempt to boost the number of troops fighting armed opposition groups.

This move came on the heels of pro-democracy protests and resistance groups gaining territory. Those refusing to join the military service could face five years in prison.