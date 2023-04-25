Who is running for president in Indonesia's 2024 election?

Here are details of the candidates announced so far:

Prabowo Subianto

This will be the former special forces commander's third run at the presidency, having twice lost narrowly to the incumbent Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in 2014 and 2019. He was top of the latest opinion survey on presidential contenders by Indikator Politik Indonesia, with the support of 32 Percent of respondents.

Prabowo, 71, comes from an elite Indonesian family and commands a huge following, despite unproven allegations of human rights violations over the kidnapping of democracy activists during the economic and political turmoil of the late 1990s. He has denied wrongdoing.

In previous elections, Prabowo has forged alliances with conservative Islamic groups and political parties, which were criticized for stoking communal tensions and opening up rifts in the secular, pluralistic country.

After losing the 2019 election, Jokowi brought Prabowo into his cabinet as defence minister -- a move analysts say has helped heal divisions.

Prabowo chairs Gerindra Party, which endorsed him as their presidential candidate in August last year.