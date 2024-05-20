New Zealand-Thailand Partnership Focused on Green Building

Beca CEO, Amelia Linzey, joined the New Zealand business delegation on the trip, highlighting the strong partnership between the two nations in driving green building and smart infrastructure initiatives.

Prime Minister Luxon's visit signifies a significant step forward in the Thailand-New Zealand relationship, particularly regarding sustainability efforts. Beca, with its extensive experience in sustainable design and engineering, and over 80 employees in Thailand, emerges as a key player in this exciting development.

"The focus on sustainable development during Prime Minister Luxon's visit aligns perfectly with Beca's core values," says Amelia Linzey, CEO of Beca. “Thailand is one of our vital partners and a key market for New Zealand, and Beca. We have a long history of delivering successful projects in the Southeast Asia region, from sustainable buildings and green infrastructure to industrial solutions. And as an employee-owned business, our people in South East Asia are integral members of the Beca family.”