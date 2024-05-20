New Zealand-Thailand Partnership Focused on Green Building

Beca CEO, Amelia Linzey, joined the New Zealand business delegation on the trip, highlighting the strong partnership between the two nations in driving green building and smart infrastructure initiatives.
Prime Minister Luxon's visit signifies a significant step forward in the Thailand-New Zealand relationship, particularly regarding sustainability efforts. Beca, with its extensive experience in sustainable design and engineering, and over 80 employees in Thailand, emerges as a key player in this exciting development.
"The focus on sustainable development during Prime Minister Luxon's visit aligns perfectly with Beca's core values," says Amelia Linzey, CEO of Beca. “Thailand is one of our vital partners and a key market for New Zealand, and Beca. We have a long history of delivering successful projects in the Southeast Asia region, from sustainable buildings and green infrastructure to industrial solutions. And as an employee-owned business, our people in South East Asia are integral members of the Beca family.”
Beca's impressive track record in Thailand speaks volumes. They have successfully delivered landmark projects like the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the Bank of Thailand Learning Centre, the One Bangkok precinct, and the Green Spot Soy Milk Plant. These projects exemplify Beca's ability to deliver innovative and practical solutions that ensure long-term success.
An emerging challenge in Bangkok, where a large volume of modern, green buildings is reaching completion, is to refurbish and repurpose existing building stock. Improving the energy efficiency, occupant comfort, and amenities of existing buildings, to increase their economic value and avoid the large upfront carbon cost of a new building.
This Thailand-New Zealand collaboration, underpinned by Beca's sustainable design expertise, presents a significant opportunity for Thailand to take a giant leap towards a more sustainable future. By combining Beca's innovative approach with Thailand's commitment to a greener future, this partnership paves the way for a built environment that is not only sustainable but also resilient.
“I look forward to Beca exploring new opportunities for collaboration and partnership in Thailand, and I know the team is excited to continue sharing insights and the solutions that we have to offer. We have great respect for Thailand’s dynamism and diversity, practices and experiences, and are committed to supporting our clients and communities to pursue their development goals. Together, we can innovate, connect, and thrive,” Ms Linzey said in closing remarks.