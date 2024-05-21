Budget Bureau proposes enactment of a mid-year budget

The Budget Bureau will propose guidelines for additional budget expenditure in 2024 to the May 21 Cabinet meeting, the Bureau’s director Chalermphol Pensoot, said today. This mid-year budget, amounting to approximately 122 billion baht, will be used to fund the government's economic stimulus policies.

“The proposed framework for consideration by the Cabinet aims to enable economic agencies to work together on ratifying the Additional Budget Expenditure Act. The Budget Bureau confirms that the implementation complies with all legal requirements and fiscal discipline frameworks," Chalermphol said.

The Budget Bureau and the Ministry of Finance have already discussed the constraints of the 2024 budget that has already been allocated to various agencies. Measures to expedite the spending of the 2024 budget have been implemented. However, the timeframe for budget spending is limited, and this could affect economic recovery.

If the Budget Bureau were to opt for the enactment of the 2024 Budget Expenditure Transfer bill, this could result in all agencies putting a halt on their budget spending, potentially leading to an economic slowdown.