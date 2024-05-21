Repatriated ‘Golden Boy’ statue lands safely in Bangkok

Two stolen artefacts from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York were returned to Thailand on Tuesday morning.

The repatriated artefacts are a bronze statue of the Hindu god Shiva adorned in regalia, also known as the “Golden Boy”, and a bronze statue of a seated woman with hands raised above her head.

These artefacts, both dating back 900 to 1,000 years, are among several others that have been taken from Thailand unlawfully.