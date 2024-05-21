Chinese mining giant in deal to acquire 49% stake in potash mines

International news agencies report that SDIC Mining Investment Co., Ltd. is in advanced negotiations to acquire a 49% stake in Asia Pacific Potash Corporation Limited.

This agreement is expected to be valued at least 400 million dollars, and an announcement of the deal's completion may be made within the next few weeks. However, there is currently no clear summary of the agreement, and it's possible that negotiations may not yield a result.

ITD and Asia Pacific Potash Corporation Limited, as well as SDIC Mining Investment, have yet to confirm or deny these reports.

ITD acquired the majority shares in Asia Pacific Potash Corporation in 2006, gaining rights to explore and develop a high-quality potash reserve in Udon Thani province, with a production potential of 2 million tons per year.