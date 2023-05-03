Yoon to reshuffle posts amid Russia tensions: report

A conservative leader leaning on the US, Yoon has been more vocal than his predecessors about contentious issues that require picking sides in an intensifying rivalry between the US and powers like Russia and China.

Wi Sung-lac, South Korea’s former chief nuclear envoy on North Korea who also later served as ambassador to Russia, said Seoul is right to side with Washington but it needs to reel in Moscow and Beijing “not quite as much, but to some level, at least.”

“Yoon officials seem to be thinking we just need an after-the-fact engagement with those two. For now, it looks okay but in the long-term, it actually isn’t,” Wi said of the roles Russia and Beijing have played in affecting Seoul. The two countries have a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, a 15-member UN body that is still at odds over reining in North Korea’s aggression.

