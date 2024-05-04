Ministry’s committee to monitor chemical waste handling after recent fiascos

There have been several high-profile cases involving chemicals in Thailand, such as the movement of cadmium waste from its original pit in Tak province to other provinces, and a chemical-waste blaze at a warehouse in Ayutthaya province.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had urged relevant agencies to tackle these issues immediately to mitigate the impact of chemical waste on people and the environment.
Industry Minister Pimpatra Wichaikul said on Saturday that the committee was being chaired by Danainat Chockamnuay, an adviser to the minister. Its members include experts who have expertise in dealing with industrial waste, she added.
"The committee has the responsibility to propose development guidelines and law enforcement to ensure efficiency in industrial waste management," she said.
"Also, it has been asked to collaborate with relevant sectors and investigate illegal actions on industrial waste management."
She confirmed that three committees for dealing with cadmium waste issues were collaborating with relevant agencies on the investigation.
Natural Resources and Environment Minister Patcharawat Wongsuwan has instructed provincial governors to keep a watch on industrial factories at risk of chemical waste leaks, she added.