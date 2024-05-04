Thailand needs to develop digital talent to ensure competitiveness

Thanachart Numnonda, director of ICT market researcher IMC Institute, said that US-based technology giant Microsoft's announcement to set up a data centre in Thailand on Wednesday would help support the country's high-technology usage traffic.

He said Microsoft's move offers Thailand an opportunity to promote cloud data-storage service to organisations in the country, and boosts confidence in the safety and efficiency of data storage.

"More importantly, the data centre would support the use of technologies, such as big data, artificial intelligence and internet of things," he said.

"Public cloud will facilitate organisations on the development of aforementioned technologies in terms of costs, liquidity and technology update."