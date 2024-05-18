Families of deceased Thai workers urge the release of Gaza hostages

The two Thai males, Sudthisak Rinthalak and Sonthaya Oakkharasri, were among eight Thai nationals believed to have been in Hamas’ custody in Gaza after 23 others were released as part of a weeklong truce deal in late November.

The Thai workers were taken hostage during the surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7 last year.

According to a statement by the Embassy of Israel in Thailand, the bodies of Sudthisak and Sonthaya from Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel were still being held by Hamas.

The Nation reporters on Friday visited Sudthisak’s house in Nong Khai province and interviewed his parents, Thong Ma and Orn, who were preparing their house as a venue for their deceased son’s funeral rites.

Thong Ma said Sudthisak had been working on a farm in Israel since August 2017, adding that the whole family was still shaken up by the news of his death.

He hoped that his body or ashes could be sent back to Thailand for the funeral rites, otherwise the family would have to settle for only a merit-making ceremony in front of his photo.