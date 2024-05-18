FIFA chooses Brazil to host Women\'s World Cup 2027

FIFA made the announcement during its 74th annual congress in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was the first time that all 211 of FIFA's members associations had the opportunity to have a free vote on who should host the women's tournament.

According to an evaluation report by FIFA that was released last week, Brazil's bid scored higher than its rival, a joint bid from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany. Mexico and the United States also bid to host the event, but withdrew in late April to focus their efforts on hosting the 2031 tournament.

Brazil has hosted two men's World Cup competitions, in 1950 and 2014, and the nation also hosted the 2016 Olympics. Its bid, titled "As Natural as Football", emphasizes an event that will inspire women and girls, and also raise awareness about sustainability, social responsibility and inclusion.

During the congress, FIFA's President Gianni Infantino also confirmed the federation's commitment to women and youth soccer. He said the next five editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup will be held annually in Qatar starting in 2025. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup has expanded to 24 teams and will be hosted annually by Morocco until 2029.