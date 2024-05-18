FIFA chooses Brazil to host Women\'s World Cup 2027

FIFA made the announcement during its 74th annual congress in Bangkok, Thailand.
It was the first time that all 211 of FIFA's members associations had the opportunity to have a free vote on who should host the women's tournament.
According to an evaluation report by FIFA that was released last week, Brazil's bid scored higher than its rival, a joint bid from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany. Mexico and the United States also bid to host the event, but withdrew in late April to focus their efforts on hosting the 2031 tournament.
Brazil has hosted two men's World Cup competitions, in 1950 and 2014, and the nation also hosted the 2016 Olympics. Its bid, titled "As Natural as Football", emphasizes an event that will inspire women and girls, and also raise awareness about sustainability, social responsibility and inclusion.
During the congress, FIFA's President Gianni Infantino also confirmed the federation's commitment to women and youth soccer. He said the next five editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup will be held annually in Qatar starting in 2025. The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup has expanded to 24 teams and will be hosted annually by Morocco until 2029.
He said more events for both boys and girls will also be held, to give young soccer lovers chances to participate in high-level tournaments and events. Also, he revealed that FIFA is making efforts to enhance its participation in eSports, meeting the requirements of young online football fans.
"We hope more people can engage in and enjoy these sports, which may help to realize people's dream or change people's lives. Football should be a game of tolerance that allows everyone in," Infantino said. "Moreover, football should unite the world, the aggressive and divided world nowadays. It's our responsibility and also our answer to the hate of the world. We hope to bring people all over the world together, unite us together, rather than divide us."
As the host country of the congress, Thailand marked a significant milestone, as the first ASEAN country and only the fifth in the Asia-Pacific region, following Japan, South Korea, Qatar and Australia, to host a FIFA congress.
Suriya Jungrungreangkit, deputy prime minister of Thailand, delivered a speech at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok on Friday, saying: "In Thailand, football is not merely a game, but deeply involved in every part of Thai society. It conveys the concept of wellness and equality. You can see people playing football everywhere, in urban areas, small towns and villages. It brings people together and empowers everyone.
"Football also helps to shape the values for the young generation. The congress is an important opportunity for Thailand. We hope the sport will unite people together and bring both physical and mental health to the society."
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network