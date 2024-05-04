Thailand emerging as a hub for data centres, cloud services, says BOI

Among the technology firms investing in Thailand were Amazon Web Services, Supernap, NextDC, CtrlS Data Centre and Telehouse, BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said.

He added that many data centre and cloud service providers from the US, China and Singapore were currently in discussions with the government and the BOI about investments in Thailand.

He also expects Google's move to invest in Thailand and Microsoft's move to set up its data centre in the country to support increasing digital technology usage traffic in the future.

"We believe that Microsoft would study investment in Thailand in detail, and submit a request for investment privileges from the BOI," he said.