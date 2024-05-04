Suvarnabhumi ranks 7th best airport in the world for luxury experience

She cited the report from travel insurance provider AllClear in February this year, which analysed 1,800 airports from across the globe.
The report gave scores based on how many lounges are available to travellers, how many designer stores it has, how many 4- and 5-star hotels can be found nearby, and whether it passes the ultimate luxury test – having a champagne bar or caviar house.
Dubai International Airport topped the ranking with a score of 83 out of 100. It was followed by London’s Heathrow Airport (82), Hamad International Airport (73) in Doha, Charles de Gaulle Airport (66) in Paris and Sydney International Airport (61).
Suvarnabhumi Airport was ranked seventh with a score of 55, behind Singapore’s Changi Airport, which was sixth with a score of 61. Suvarnabhumi Airport was followed by Hong Kong International Airport (52), Frankfurt Airport (52) and Tokyo Narita International Airport (49).
Rudklao reiterated Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s plan to promote Thailand as an aviation hub as part of his “Ignite Thailand” vision.
Under the plan, the government was ready to boost the potential of international airports across Thailand to support and facilitate travel for tourists, she said.