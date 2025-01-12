TAT, partners invite pet owners to visit four central provinces with pets

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and its partners are organising a campaign for animal lovers to take their pets to visit pet-friendly resorts and hotels in four central provinces under the "Starry Night & Paw Prints" campaign.
Wannapha Kiartwongsa, Director of the TAT Central Office, announced the campaign last week alongside several partners, including Pet Friendly Thailand, a website that compiles information about pet-friendly accommodations.
Wannapha stated that the TAT, Pet Friendly Thailand, and other partners have arranged discount promotions for pet owners who treat their pets like family members, encouraging them to visit hotels and resorts in Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, and Phetchaburi.
Pet owners can check the TAT website for details of the promotions.
Angsumalin Thephassadin, the founder of Pet Friendly Thailand, said the campaign aims to promote tourism in the four central provinces.
Angsumalin noted that Thais are estimated to own around 12 million pets, and approximately 7.5 million of these are likely to travel with their owners.
According to Wannapha, the highlight of the campaign will take place on 18 January from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Na Pathong Ko camping site in Kanchanaburi.
The event will feature a workshop where pet owners can make toys for their pets, a yoga class for owners and their pets, and a training session to help owners prepare their pets for travel.