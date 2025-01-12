TAT, partners invite pet owners to visit four central provinces with pets

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and its partners are organising a campaign for animal lovers to take their pets to visit pet-friendly resorts and hotels in four central provinces under the "Starry Night & Paw Prints" campaign.

Wannapha Kiartwongsa, Director of the TAT Central Office, announced the campaign last week alongside several partners, including Pet Friendly Thailand, a website that compiles information about pet-friendly accommodations.

Wannapha stated that the TAT, Pet Friendly Thailand, and other partners have arranged discount promotions for pet owners who treat their pets like family members, encouraging them to visit hotels and resorts in Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, and Phetchaburi.