Summer storms ravage two villages in Yasothon province

A total of 17 houses and several buildings in two villages of Yasothon’s Loeng Nok Tha district were severely damaged by summer storms that struck the northeastern province on Wednesday, a provincial official said.

Residents of Moo 1 and Moo 3 villages in Sam Yaek subdistrict reported that strong winds blew the roofs off their homes and caused damage to several warehouses and the garage of a tractor company.

Loeng Nok Tha district chief Soraphong Chaikaew, along with subdistrict chiefs, village headmen, and volunteer rescue workers, surveyed the affected villages on Wednesday evening to assess the damage and assist residents in repairing their homes.

Soraphong instructed local administrative officials to conduct a detailed survey of the affected areas in order to provide assistance to victims in accordance with government regulations.

He also issued a public warning, urging residents to secure their homes and buildings ahead of upcoming storms, thundershowers, and heavy rainfall. He further instructed relevant officials to remain on standby for emergency situations.