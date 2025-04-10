Splash spots unveiled! Where to celebrate Songkran 2025 in Phuket 

Get ready for Songkran Festival 2025 in Phuket – the renown southern island is going all out this year to celebrate Thai traditional new year. Whether you are drawn to cultural traditions or high-energy water parties, Phuket has something for everyone. From serene merit-making ceremonies to vibrant parades and DJ-fueled water zones, here's a roundup of the must-visit Songkran events and splash zones around the island.

Songkran Ban Chan: Kebaya & Pateh Festival

Dates : April 12-13

Location : Old Town Phuket, Talad Yai subdistrict, Muang district

Highlights : Traditional Thai-style Songkran with almsgiving, Buddha statue bathing, and elder blessings, cultural and contemporary performances, booths selling cultural goods

The grand opening ceremony includes the iconic Kebaya Songkran Parade, a celebration of local and world cultural heritage.