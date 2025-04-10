Splash spots unveiled! Where to celebrate Songkran 2025 in Phuket 

Get ready for Songkran Festival 2025 in Phuket – the renown southern island is going all out this year to celebrate Thai traditional new year. Whether you are drawn to cultural traditions or high-energy water parties, Phuket has something for everyone. From serene merit-making ceremonies to vibrant parades and DJ-fueled water zones, here's a roundup of the must-visit Songkran events and splash zones around the island.
Songkran Ban Chan: Kebaya & Pateh Festival
Dates: April 12-13
Location: Old Town Phuket, Talad Yai subdistrict, Muang district
Highlights: Traditional Thai-style Songkran with almsgiving, Buddha statue bathing, and elder blessings, cultural and contemporary performances, booths selling cultural goods
The grand opening ceremony includes the iconic Kebaya Songkran Parade, a celebration of local and world cultural heritage.
Central Phuket Songkran Carnival 2025
Dates: April 11-14
Time: From 5:00 PM onward
Location: Phuket Outdoor Arena, Floresta Wing, Central Phuket
Highlights: Spectacular light, sound, and water shows, live performances by popular artists and DJs including Retrospect, Meentra, Getsunova, DJ Ampkilla, Supertoey, P-Hot, Mocca Garden, and Pae MVL
No-Alcohol Songkran Phuket 2025
Date: April 13
Location: Dibuk Road, in front of Limelight Avenue
Highlights: Live concert by Aof Pongsak, DJ performance, live music, Buddha bathing rituals
Food and drink booths follow a no-alcohol policy.
10th Phuket Water Festival 2025 “Water Way, Thai Way”
Dates: April 12-13
Location: Queen Sirikit 72nd Anniversary Park (Dragon Park), Soi Romanee, Old Town Phuket
Highlights: Wear a traditional Kebaya outfit and stroll the scenic town park, enjoy street food, handmade crafts, and immersive photo ops with a 360° photo booth
On April 13, start the Thai New Year with merit-making by offering alms to monks at Wat Mai Khao
Songkran Festival Patong 2025
Dates: April 12-13
Location: Patong Beach, near Bangla Police Station
Highlights: Traditional Thai folk music and drum performances, DJ sets, water splashing, almsgiving, and elder blessing ceremonies
Whether you are in it for the sacred traditions or the wild water fights, Phuket’s Songkran 2025 promises joy, unity, and unforgettable memories. Don't forget your water gun and your best smile!