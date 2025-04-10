Splash spots unveiled! Where to celebrate Songkran 2025 in Phuket 

THURSDAY, APRIL 10, 2025

Celebrate Songkran 2025 across the resort island of Phuket with cultural festivals and epic water fights

Get ready for Songkran Festival 2025 in Phuket – the renown southern island is going all out this year to celebrate Thai traditional new year. Whether you are drawn to cultural traditions or high-energy water parties, Phuket has something for everyone. From serene merit-making ceremonies to vibrant parades and DJ-fueled water zones, here's a roundup of the must-visit Songkran events and splash zones around the island.

Songkran Ban Chan: Kebaya & Pateh Festival

Dates: April 12-13

Location: Old Town Phuket, Talad Yai subdistrict, Muang district

Highlights: Traditional Thai-style Songkran with almsgiving, Buddha statue bathing, and elder blessings, cultural and contemporary performances, booths selling cultural goods

The grand opening ceremony includes the iconic Kebaya Songkran Parade, a celebration of local and world cultural heritage.

Central Phuket Songkran Carnival 2025

Dates: April 11-14

Time: From 5:00 PM onward

Location: Phuket Outdoor Arena, Floresta Wing, Central Phuket

Highlights: Spectacular light, sound, and water shows, live performances by popular artists and DJs including Retrospect, Meentra, Getsunova, DJ Ampkilla, Supertoey, P-Hot, Mocca Garden, and Pae MVL

No-Alcohol Songkran Phuket 2025

Date: April 13

Location: Dibuk Road, in front of Limelight Avenue

Highlights: Live concert by Aof Pongsak, DJ performance, live music, Buddha bathing rituals

Food and drink booths follow a no-alcohol policy.


10th Phuket Water Festival 2025 “Water Way, Thai Way”

Dates: April 12-13

Location: Queen Sirikit 72nd Anniversary Park (Dragon Park), Soi Romanee, Old Town Phuket

Highlights: Wear a traditional Kebaya outfit and stroll the scenic town park, enjoy street food, handmade crafts, and immersive photo ops with a 360° photo booth

On April 13, start the Thai New Year with merit-making by offering alms to monks at Wat Mai Khao 


Songkran Festival Patong 2025

Dates: April 12-13

Location: Patong Beach, near Bangla Police Station 

Highlights: Traditional Thai folk music and drum performances, DJ sets, water splashing, almsgiving, and elder blessing ceremonies

Whether you are in it for the sacred traditions or the wild water fights, Phuket’s Songkran 2025 promises joy, unity, and unforgettable memories. Don't forget your water gun and your best smile!

