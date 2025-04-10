Over 1,000 swine farmers protest US pork imports at Finance Ministry

The protest followed the Cabinet’s recent approval of US pork offal imports as part of efforts to ease the impact of Washington’s 36% reciprocal tariff on Thai exports. On Tuesday (April 8), the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand (SRAT) and associated farmer networks submitted a formal objection at Government House.

SRAT president, Sitthiphan Thanakiatpinyo, said swine farming has long been an integral part of Thai agriculture, providing income for farming households across generations.

“Despite the many challenges we face, farmers and relevant government agencies remain committed to improving and developing the sector to produce clean and safe pork for Thai consumers,” he said.