Malaysian suspect in THB7 million Hat Yai gold heist caught in Bangkok 

The suspect in the armed robbery of a gold shop in Hat Yai district of Songkhla province was apprehended at Bangkok’s Southern Bus Terminal on Wednesday, an official from Provincial Police Region 9 said.

Yee Boon Long, 61, a Malaysian national, was caught with 69 gold necklaces, a gun, and ammunition as he was getting off a bus from Hat Yai to Bangkok, according to police.

He is now being escorted back to Songkhla province for prosecution, they added.

The robbery took place at 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday (April 8) at the Thai Udom 2 gold shop on Montri 1 Road, in the heart of downtown Hat Yai. Shop clerks reported that the gun-wielding, masked robber seized approximately 2.25 kg of gold jewelry, valued at over 7 million baht, from the display cabinets before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Following the robbery, the provincial court issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as Yee Boon Long, a 61-year-old Malaysian national who also goes by several aliases, including the Thai name Anucha Saeyeoh.