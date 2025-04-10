Chiang Mai to Break Guinness World Record with Massive Traditional Dance Display

Preparations are underway for an extraordinary Guinness World Records attempt in Chiang Mai next Friday, as part of celebrations marking the ancient northern Thai city's 729th anniversary.



More than 20,000 traditional fingernail dancers will gather at the iconic Three Kings Monument on 19 April, creating what organisers say will be the largest display of this distinctive Lanna cultural art form ever assembled.



Kochaporn Weroj, chairperson of the World Records Committee for the anniversary celebrations, told reporters the event will showcase Thailand's cultural "soft power" to a global audience.





"We're now fully prepared to demonstrate to the world and tourists alike the exquisite beauty of Chiang Mai's religious practices, artistic traditions, and cultural heritage," said Kochaporn, who also serves as an advisor to the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Religion, Arts and Culture.

