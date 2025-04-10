Chiang Mai to Break Guinness World Record with Massive Traditional Dance Display

Preparations are underway for an extraordinary Guinness World Records attempt in Chiang Mai next Friday, as part of celebrations marking the ancient northern Thai city's 729th anniversary.
More than 20,000 traditional fingernail dancers will gather at the iconic Three Kings Monument on 19 April, creating what organisers say will be the largest display of this distinctive Lanna cultural art form ever assembled.
Kochaporn Weroj, chairperson of the World Records Committee for the anniversary celebrations, told reporters the event will showcase Thailand's cultural "soft power" to a global audience.
"We're now fully prepared to demonstrate to the world and tourists alike the exquisite beauty of Chiang Mai's religious practices, artistic traditions, and cultural heritage," said Kochaporn, who also serves as an advisor to the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Religion, Arts and Culture.
The festivities will begin with a traditional alms-giving ceremony involving precisely 729 Buddhist monks—symbolising each year of the city's history since its founding in 1296.
The main spectacle will feature thousands of dancers performing the graceful "fon leb" or fingernail dance, where performers wear long brass extensions on their fingers to emphasise the elegant movements of their hands.
The Chiang Mai Women's Association is coordinating the celebrations in partnership with various government agencies, private organisations and community groups.
Economic analysts predict the event could generate over 500 million baht in tourism revenue for the northern province.
"This celebration not only honours our ancestors and the former kings of Lanna, but also strengthens Chiang Mai's application for UNESCO World Heritage status," Kochaporn added.
Local residents are being encouraged to participate in the festivities and to welcome visitors during Thailand's traditional New Year period, which coincides with the celebrations.