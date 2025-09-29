The International Pet Industry Meets in Bangkok This October

Held annually in Thailand’s vibrant capital, Bangkok, the show has quickly gained international recognition for its fully B2B format and strong global appeal. Jointly organized by VNU Exhibitions Asia Pacific (Bangkok, Thailand) and Globus Events (Shanghai, China) — the latter being the team behind Pet Fair Asia Shanghai — Pet Fair South East Asia in Bangkok has grown into a strategic platform for building distribution, retail, and sourcing partnerships across Asia and beyond.
The upcoming 2025 edition of Pet Fair South East Asia, marking the event’s fourth edition, will take place from October 29–31 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC).
With a record show floor bringing together 450 exhibitors from over 40 countries and forecasted trade visitors from more than 80 nations, the event will once again serve as a comprehensive B2B hub for the global pet supply chain.
Featuring an exhibitor mix of 75% international and 25% local companies, the show offers one of the most internationally diverse show floors in the global pet industry’s 2025 event calendar. Featured product categories on the 2025 show floor include:
Several international country pavilions, developed in close collaboration with strategic private-sector and government partners, have been confirmed for Pet Fair South East Asia 2025. Confirmed country and regional pavilions include: The United States of America, China, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Spain, Canada, Taiwan, and dedicated Thai and Southeast Asia-based Start-Up Pavilions
As the event continues to grow in scale and significance, Pet Fair South East Asia is set to further solidify Bangkok’s position as a key global meeting point for pet industry professionals in 2025.
In addition to hosting 450 exhibiting companies, Pet Fair South East Asia 2025 will also feature a comprehensive conference program with over 40 sessions across two stages, covering a wide range of industry-relevant topics, including Market Trends & Insights, New Product Innovations, Business Strategies & Growth, Regulatory & Compliance Updates, and various other topic areas.
The in-hall conference program is free of charge for all attendees and designed to deliver valuable knowledge and practical takeaways to industry professionals from around the world.
In addition, Pet Fair South East Asia 2025 will host the return of Petfood Forum Asia 2025 — a special one-day technical seminar addressing the latest ingredient solutions, processing techniques, and packaging innovations. Organized by WATT Global Media, the people behind Petfood Forum in Kansas City, North America’s No. 1 event for pet food professionals, Petfood Forum Asia 2025 will take place on October 29 in a private seminar room setting in co-location with the show. Ticket sales and early-bird rates for this special co-located conference are now available under https://www.petfoodforumevents.com/asia/
Pet Fair South East Asia 2025 will once again host two special networking events, designed to foster high-level business connections in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.
New for 2025: For the first time, tickets for the Day 2 Rooftop Networking Event will also be available to show visitors. Previously, access was exclusive to exhibitors. Ticket sales for visitors will open in September.
While Pet Fair South East Asia is a key event for business growth and networking, it also offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy the world-renowned charm of Bangkok — consistently ranked among the top global tourism destinations. Many exhibitors and visitors use the opportunity of the show to extend their stay or plan a weekend escape. Bangkok’s world-class hospitality, culture, and cuisine make Pet Fair South East Asia not just a business trip, but an inspiring experience all around.
Join the Pet Industry in Bangkok for Asia’s Premium Q4 Industry Experience.
For more details as well as pre-registration for free show access for all three days, visit:👉 https://eventpassinsight.co/el/to/PFSEA25019