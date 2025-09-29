The International Pet Industry Meets in Bangkok This October



The 2025 Show Edition: October 29–31

The upcoming 2025 edition of Pet Fair South East Asia, marking the event’s fourth edition, will take place from October 29–31 at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC).

With a record show floor bringing together 450 exhibitors from over 40 countries and forecasted trade visitors from more than 80 nations, the event will once again serve as a comprehensive B2B hub for the global pet supply chain.

Featuring an exhibitor mix of 75% international and 25% local companies, the show offers one of the most internationally diverse show floors in the global pet industry’s 2025 event calendar. Featured product categories on the 2025 show floor include:

Food & Nutrition (pet food, pet treats, pet food ingredients)

Health & Care (healthcare, hygiene, grooming)

Play & Lifestyle (accessories, apparel, furniture, toys, carriers)

Technology & Sustainability (processing solutions, packaging solutions, smart tech solutions)

Several international country pavilions, developed in close collaboration with strategic private-sector and government partners, have been confirmed for Pet Fair South East Asia 2025. Confirmed country and regional pavilions include: The United States of America, China, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Spain, Canada, Taiwan, and dedicated Thai and Southeast Asia-based Start-Up Pavilions

As the event continues to grow in scale and significance, Pet Fair South East Asia is set to further solidify Bangkok’s position as a key global meeting point for pet industry professionals in 2025.