Chiang Mai, Bangkok rank in world’s top 10 for worst air quality

The IQAir website reports air quality indexes from around the world.
Chiang Mai and Bangkok were found to have the 5th and 6th highest dust levels in the world.
With a current air quality index (AQI) of 160, Chiang Mai is in the red zone, slightly ahead of Bangkok at 155. The high levels of particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter has serious impacts on respiratory health of the public, according to experts.
As of 10 am on Wednesday, Mae On in Chiang Mai province had the highest dust level in Thailand on the AQI.
The top 10 locations in Thailand with the highest dust levels:
- Mae On, Chiang Mai province (176 AQI)
- Muang Chiang Rai, Chiang Rai province (169)
- Doi Saket, Chiang Mai (164)
- Thawi Watthana, Bangkok province (164)
- Muang Samut Sakhon, Samut Sakhon province (163)
- Bangkok Noi, Bangkok (162 AQI)
- San Sai, Chiang Mai (162 AQI)
- Bang Kruai, Nonthaburi province (161 AQI)
- Bang Khun Thian, Bangkok (160 AQI)
- Bang Bon, Bangkok (159 AQI)
The PM 2.5 status is monitored hourly by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency. Data from satellites through the "Dust Check" application at 8 am on May 1 showed eight provinces with dust levels above the recommended threshold, in the red level, endangering respiratory health and well-being. These provinces include:
Chiang Rai - 118.1 micrograms
Chiang Mai - 106.5mcg
Bueng Kan - 101.6mcg
Nan - 100mcg
Phayao - 99.3mcg
Mae Hong Son - 90.8mcg
Lamphun - 85.3mcg
Lampang - 82.9mcg
The other 19 provinces in the North, Northeast and Central regions have air quality values exceeding standards in the orange level.
The air quality in almost every part of Bangkok on Wednesday morning was found to be a risk for public health.