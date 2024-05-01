Chiang Mai, Bangkok rank in world’s top 10 for worst air quality

The IQAir website reports air quality indexes from around the world.

Chiang Mai and Bangkok were found to have the 5th and 6th highest dust levels in the world.

With a current air quality index (AQI) of 160, Chiang Mai is in the red zone, slightly ahead of Bangkok at 155. The high levels of particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter has serious impacts on respiratory health of the public, according to experts.

As of 10 am on Wednesday, Mae On in Chiang Mai province had the highest dust level in Thailand on the AQI.