Following young activist Tantawan’s battle for justice and reforms

Tawan has been on a hunger strike since her arrest. This is the third time the young activist has chosen to starve herself to make her voice heard. Here’s a look at her journey on the path to justice:



2019: During the pandemic, Tantawan returned home from Singapore where she was doing a marketing degree. Since her classes were conducted online, she had enough time to participate in political activities.



August 2020: Tantawan participated in an anti-government protest for the first time. The country’s political situation at the time had reached a boiling point, with thousands of people taking to the streets to protest against the government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha and demanding monarchy reform. Tantawan joined the We Volunteer (WeVo) group.



March 2022: Tantawan joined Thalu Wang (Piercing through the Palace), a group of anti-monarchists, and conducted a public poll on royal motorcades on March 5. She was arrested on lese majeste charges but was soon released on bail with an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.





April 2022: Tantawan’s bail was revoked after she posted several Facebook comments considered to be insulting to the monarchy and for trying to get close to a royal motorcade on March 17. She was arrested on April 20 and launched a hunger strike in protest.