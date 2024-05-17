Following young activist Tantawan’s battle for justice and reforms

Tawan has been on a hunger strike since her arrest. This is the third time the young activist has chosen to starve herself to make her voice heard. Here’s a look at her journey on the path to justice:
2019: During the pandemic, Tantawan returned home from Singapore where she was doing a marketing degree. Since her classes were conducted online, she had enough time to participate in political activities.
August 2020: Tantawan participated in an anti-government protest for the first time. The country’s political situation at the time had reached a boiling point, with thousands of people taking to the streets to protest against the government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha and demanding monarchy reform. Tantawan joined the We Volunteer (WeVo) group.
March 2022: Tantawan joined Thalu Wang (Piercing through the Palace), a group of anti-monarchists, and conducted a public poll on royal motorcades on March 5. She was arrested on lese majeste charges but was soon released on bail with an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet.
April 2022: Tantawan’s bail was revoked after she posted several Facebook comments considered to be insulting to the monarchy and for trying to get close to a royal motorcade on March 17. She was arrested on April 20 and launched a hunger strike in protest.
May 2022: Though Tantawan’s bail request was rejected, the court agreed to release her at the guarantee of Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat. She had spent 37 days surviving on just milk. Despite being granted temporary release, she was not allowed to leave home.
November 2022: Tantawan joined the Ratsadon group to protest during the APEC 2022 conference held from November 16 to 19. She was arrested again for violating bail conditions.
January 2023: Tantawan and fellow activist Orawan “Bam” Phupong gave up their bail and returned to jail. On January 18, the two stopped consuming solids to demand that all political prisoners be granted bail.
February 2023: Tantawan and Orawan’s condition worsened and they were shifted to Thammasat University Hospital. They were also granted temporary release. The two left the hospital but continued their dry fast.
March 2023: After 52 days on hunger strike, the duo stopped fasting saying they wanted to live and continue fighting.
May 2023: Tantawan and nine other activists were arrested after a violent protest outside a Bangkok police station. They had gathered in support of a 15-year-old girl who had been arrested for lese majeste.
August 2023: Tantawan participated in a protest outside the Pheu Thai Party offices to protest against its decision to form a coalition with parties linked to the previous military-led government. The court did not revoke her bail because it did not see this activity related to her lese majeste charges.
February 2024: Tantawan and her activist friend, Natthanon “Frank” Chaimahabud, were arrested on February 13 for honking at a royal motorcade. They were denied bail and both went on a hunger strike on February 14. When asked by reporters about her decision, Tantawan was quoted as saying: “This is what I get from this country’s authorities, but I will continue fighting. I will fight with my body and soul. Frank and I will go on a hunger strike for three goals, without applying for bail.” Her three goals are to have the justice process reformed, ensure nobody with political differences is imprisoned and that Thailand’s bid for UN Human Rights Council membership be rejected.
May 2024: After the death of 28-year-old political activist Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkom on Tuesday, Tantawan was shifted to Thammasat University Hospital over concerns about her mental health. Tantawan showed signs of distress after witnessing Netiporn’s death and is currently under psychiatric care.