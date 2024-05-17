Two Thai hostages in Gaza died in October, Ministry says

In a statement, the ministry said it had been informed by the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv that, upon consideration of the available evidence, the Committee for Assessing the Conditions of the Hostages of the Israeli Government had concluded that the two Thai nationals died shortly after the Hamas-Israel conflict erupted near Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The deceased, both male, have been named as Sonthaya Oakkharasri and Sudthisak Rinthalak.

“The Royal Thai Government expresses its profound condolences to their families, which have already been contacted by the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, while the agencies involved will render all necessary assistance to the families,” said the statement.

“The Royal Thai Government reiterates its strong call for the immediate release of all remaining hostages, including the six remaining Thai nationals in Gaza, so that they may return home safely, and call for all sides to exercise their utmost efforts in negotiations leading to an urgent solution to the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” the statement reads.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is on a visit to France, posted on social media expressing his condolences to the families of the two deceased. He added that he has ordered the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv to provide assistance to the family to the best of its ability.

“The Thai government will continue to pursue every avenue to facilitate the release of the remaining Thai hostages as quickly as possible,” said the premier.

The two mortalities drives the number of Thais workers in Israel who have been killed since the conflict erupted to 35. Thailand now ties with France as the foreign country with the highest number of fatalities in the ongoing conflict.