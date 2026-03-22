Thailand starts daily fuel station updates on Facebook

Thailand’s Energy Ministry has launched daily local fuel station updates through the Provincial Energy Office network on Facebook, aiming to help motorists plan refuelling and travel as some areas face tighter supplies. The ministry says the system is being expanded nationwide, with some provinces also developing additional apps to improve access to information.
Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, deputy permanent secretary for energy and the ministry’s spokesperson, said provincial offices are compiling daily tables showing station locations, available fuel types and operating status so the public can track conditions more easily. He said the data may occasionally lag behind actual deliveries, but should still help people judge local conditions and plan ahead.
People can check the updates by searching Facebook for “Provincial Energy Office” followed by the name of their province.
The ministry said fuel shortages in some areas were being driven mainly by a rapid rise in demand, combined with the time needed to transport supplies to service stations. It added that both central and provincial agencies were continuing to monitor the situation closely while trying to reduce the impact on prices and reserves.
To speed up distribution, the ministry has asked relevant agencies, including the Royal Thai Police, to consider allowing fuel tankers to operate 24 hours a day. Officials said the government remained committed to maintaining national energy stability and ensuring people could continue daily life as normally as possible despite prolonged volatility in global energy markets.