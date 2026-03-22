Thailand starts daily fuel station updates on Facebook

Thailand’s Energy Ministry has launched daily local fuel station updates through the Provincial Energy Office network on Facebook, aiming to help motorists plan refuelling and travel as some areas face tighter supplies. The ministry says the system is being expanded nationwide, with some provinces also developing additional apps to improve access to information.

Real-time station checks

Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo, deputy permanent secretary for energy and the ministry’s spokesperson, said provincial offices are compiling daily tables showing station locations, available fuel types and operating status so the public can track conditions more easily. He said the data may occasionally lag behind actual deliveries, but should still help people judge local conditions and plan ahead.