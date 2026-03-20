Fuel prices to rise tomorrow as PTT and Bangchak adjust rates

FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2026

Petrol prices will rise tomorrow as PTT and Bangchak increase petrol and gasohol prices by 1 baht per litre, while diesel will go up by 70 satang per litre.

Petrol prices will rise tomorrow, with PTT and Bangchak service stations announcing their latest price adjustments. Gasohol 95, Gasohol 91, Gasohol E85, Gasohol E20, Super Power Gasohol 95 and petrol will all increase by 1 baht per litre, while diesel and Super Power diesel will rise by 70 satang per litre.

PTT and Bangchak service stations will raise petrol and gasohol prices by 1 baht per litre, while diesel and Super Power diesel prices will increase by 70 satang per litre, effective from 5am on March 21. The fuel prices for tomorrow will be as follows:

PTT fuel prices for March 21, 2026

  • Diesel: 31.14 baht per litre, up 0.70
  • Gasohol E85: 24.79 baht per litre, up 1.00
  • Gasohol E20: 28.05 baht per litre, up 1.00
  • Gasohol 91: 32.68 baht per litre, up 1.00
  • Gasohol 95: 33.05 baht per litre, up 1.00
  • Petrol: 41.64 baht per litre, up 1.00
  • Super Power Diesel: 44.64 baht per litre, up 0.70
  • Super Power Gasohol 95: 42.04 baht per litre, up 1.00

Bangchak fuel prices for March 21, 2026

  • Hi Diesel S: 31.14 baht per litre, up 0.70
  • Hi Premium Diesel S: 46.84 baht per litre, up 0.70
  • Hi Premium 97 Gasohol 95++: 49.54 baht per litre, unchanged
  • Gasohol E85 S EVO: 24.79 baht per litre, up 1.00
  • Gasohol E20 S EVO: 28.05 baht per litre, up 1.00
  • Gasohol 91 S EVO: 32.68 baht per litre, up 1.00
  • Gasohol 95 S EVO: 33.05 baht per litre, up 1.00
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