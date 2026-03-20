Fuel prices to rise tomorrow as PTT and Bangchak adjust rates

Petrol prices will rise tomorrow, with PTT and Bangchak service stations announcing their latest price adjustments. Gasohol 95, Gasohol 91, Gasohol E85, Gasohol E20, Super Power Gasohol 95 and petrol will all increase by 1 baht per litre, while diesel and Super Power diesel will rise by 70 satang per litre.

PTT and Bangchak service stations will raise petrol and gasohol prices by 1 baht per litre, while diesel and Super Power diesel prices will increase by 70 satang per litre, effective from 5am on March 21. The fuel prices for tomorrow will be as follows: