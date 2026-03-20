Energy ministry vows full crackdown on fuel stockpiling

The Ministry of Energy has joined forces with the Commerce Ministry and the Interior Ministry to inspect and crack down on fuel stockpiling across the country.

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon has urgently instructed provincial energy offices nationwide to go into the field and closely monitor the operations of petrol stations and oil storage facilities under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy, while also ordering them to continuously report inspection results related to fuel stockpiling.





The order follows the discovery of suspected fuel stockpiling in Ang Thong province, which is now under investigation to determine whether it amounts to unlawful hoarding.

Preliminary findings show offences involving a failure to report transport invoices, as well as the sale of fuel at prices higher than those permitted by law.

Whatever the outcome of the investigation, if legal proceedings can be pursued, the Ministry of Energy and the Commerce Ministry will take action to the fullest extent in order to punish offenders and prevent such conduct from becoming an example for others.

“I have instructed provincial energy offices nationwide to monitor the situation closely and report their findings continuously. Action will be taken jointly with the Interior Ministry, provincial commerce offices and the police to prevent stockpiling or sales at unreasonably high prices.

“The Ministry of Energy will continue to keep a close watch on the situation until it returns to normal, in order to build confidence among consumers.”