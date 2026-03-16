ISOC launches nationwide crackdown on fuel hoarding and unfair pricing

Chaiyapruek said the operation follows the policy of the Army Commander, in his capacity as deputy director of the Internal Security Operations Command, who has tasked the Army Chief of Staff, serving as ISOC secretary-general, with overseeing ISOC operations in support of national security missions in all dimensions.

This is especially the case in the area of energy security, which is a key factor affecting the economy, transport and people’s daily lives. Any irregularities in the distribution or reserve system could have wide-ranging consequences.

ISOC will continue to monitor the situation closely and coordinate with all relevant sectors to ensure that the country’s energy management is effective, transparent and able to minimise the impact on the public as much as possible.